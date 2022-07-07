Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,097,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

BMRN opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 480.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.