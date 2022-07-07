Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $225,000 in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

