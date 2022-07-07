Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $228,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

