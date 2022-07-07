Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $230,000 in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,894,000 after purchasing an additional 747,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 695,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,042,000.

Shares of SPAB opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

