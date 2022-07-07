Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

