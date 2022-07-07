Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $194.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.00. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.