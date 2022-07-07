Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,315,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

