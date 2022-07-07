Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,106 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $67,875.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,386.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,193 shares of company stock worth $4,679,656. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.