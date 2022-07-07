Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth $164,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.26.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

