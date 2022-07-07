Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBDC opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

