Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 503 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $45.07 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.