Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.58.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.