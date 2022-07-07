Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,692 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

