Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 917 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $210.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.44 and a 200-day moving average of $235.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

