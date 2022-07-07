Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

