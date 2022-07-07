Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

