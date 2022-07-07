Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

