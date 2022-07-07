Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,568 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.