Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,540 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after purchasing an additional 266,861 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 357,857 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

