Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 42,050 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $144,000.
BCAT stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
