Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

