Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 279,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 60,207 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,545,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $87.99 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.96.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.78.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

