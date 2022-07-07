Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 773 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.70. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

