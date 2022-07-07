Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 932 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $211.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

