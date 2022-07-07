Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 9,854 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RMM opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.