Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $845.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

