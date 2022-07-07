Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,544,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $7,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of DIN opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.86. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.