Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

