Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,945,000 after acquiring an additional 225,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

