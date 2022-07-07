Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

