Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.31.

PH stock opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.