White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.30 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $173.91. The firm has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

