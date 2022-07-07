Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $7.15 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Argus cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

