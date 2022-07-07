Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.