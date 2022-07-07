XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.26 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.07%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

