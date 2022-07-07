Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,326 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,834,000 after acquiring an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after purchasing an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,582,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA opened at $32.82 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.