Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,307 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AAL opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.54.
AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
