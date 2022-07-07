Xponance Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,882 shares of company stock worth $4,555,972. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

