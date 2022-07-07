Xponance Inc. Buys New Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $45.49 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

