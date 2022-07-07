Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 17.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $246.89 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $262.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

