Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,627 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 229,273 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $35.47 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

