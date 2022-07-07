Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Assurant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.48.

AIZ opened at $174.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

