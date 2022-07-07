Xponance Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

