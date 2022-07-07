Xponance Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,588,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after purchasing an additional 397,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,080,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

