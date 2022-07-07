Xponance Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,576 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,588,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after purchasing an additional 397,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,080,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MDU stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
MDU Resources Group Profile (Get Rating)
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.