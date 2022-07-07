Xponance Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.03. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

