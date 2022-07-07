Xponance Inc. Has $606,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Upstart by 116.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Upstart by 102.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Upstart by 47.0% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.21.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.