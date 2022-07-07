Xponance Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IDACORP by 622.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 121,243 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,735,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in IDACORP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

NYSE IDA opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.26 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.