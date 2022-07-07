Xponance Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,336 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,239,000 after purchasing an additional 498,826 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 56,183 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

