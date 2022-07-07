Xponance Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4,442.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 550,770 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

