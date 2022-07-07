Xponance Inc. Has $694,000 Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

SAIL stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -75.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

